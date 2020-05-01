A new ambulance purchased by Franciscan Health is one of three which will transport COVID-19 patients from the Franciscan hospital in Olympia Fields, Illinois, to the hospitals in Michigan City and Crown Point.
CROWN POINT – In anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois, Franciscan Health has acquired three ambulances specifically to transport these patients to its hospitals in Michigan City and Crown Point.
Before taking part in the parade of first responders around Franciscan Health Crown Point on Monday night, the newest ambulance made its first official run, transporting a COVID-19 patient from Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, according to Rob Dowling, director of Emergency Medical Services at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
