MUNCIE — A state-by-state move to mandate the wearing of masks in public will save countless lives as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a health researcher at Ball State University.
“Civil society and business across communities should welcome and embrace these orders,” Jagdish Khubchandani, health science professor in the Ball State College of Health, said after Indiana, Ohio and Minnesota joined a growing number of states requiring face coverings.
He noted that wearing face masks or shields is quickly becoming standard practice across the country.
“Irrefutable evidence now exists for the utility of masks. Absent a vaccine or medication, the only solutions we have are wearing a mask and physical distancing,” Khubchandani said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday signed an Executive Order to require face coverings beginning Monday, but removed the associated criminal penalties.
“Hoosiers have worked hard to get where we are today with businesses open and people back at work. We want to keep it that way. We don’t want to dial things back. Face coverings can and will help us blunt the increase of this virus,” he said.
State and local health departments will be responsible for enforcing compliance through education about the importance of wearing face coverings, Holcomb said.
Holcomb initially had said violation of the order could be a misdemeanor offense, which could have carried penalties of up to $1,000 in fines and 180 days in jail.
But several of the state’s police chiefs and sheriffs had indicated they wouldn’t have officers respond solely to calls about face mask violators. Some said they considered the proposed mandate unconstitutional.
But Khubchandani said the benefits of masks are indisputable.
“We now know enough about mode of transmission as well, so its dual evidence – both for spread and for preventive measures such as masks. The largest study to date commissioned by the World Health Organization confirms the benefits of masks.”
And he said he understands many people still refuse to wear masks, and cited recent research on why:
Gender: Men are less likely to wear masks due to shame, guilt, feeling of masculinity, and lower perceived vulnerability to disease
Age: Younger individuals perceive lower risk and have higher risk behaviors than older populations, including not wearing masks
Race: Preliminary reports suggest there could be differences based on race and ethnicity
Political orientation: People identifying as Republicans are less likely to wear compared to Democrats
Not wearing a mask will not be an option for visitors to Indiana Dunes State Park, which announced Friday they will be mandatory.
“In order to keep the beaches, trails, and restrooms safely open, visitors need to practice responsible recreation,” a statement from the National Park Service said. “To do that, the park has developed tips based on the guidelines outlined by the CDC and state public health officials.”
That includes masks.
“Wear a mask when you cannot stay six feet from other visitors. Face masks are expected at the beach, as crowds make it difficult to maintain this six-foot distance.
“Starting Monday, all Indiana residents and visitors are required to wear face masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible. This mandate is in addition to the mask mandates already in effect in Lake and La Porte counties.”
The park service suggested looking for isolated spots.
“While on the beach, taking a few minutes to walk east or west of the beach access point allows you to have a more secluded beach experience. Consider the best time to visit: weekdays, early mornings and late afternoons are least crowded. When in doubt, take a hike or picnic instead.
“Outdoor recreation is important for maintaining good physical and mental health, but it is critical that visitors do their part to control the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.
For more information, visit the park’s status page at nps.gov/indu/status.htm.
Holcomb said he has used data to drive decisions since the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus in early March. Indiana now faces:
An increase in overall hospitalizations from approximately 600 a day near the end of June to approximately 800 now
The highest number of cases in a single day reported Friday
A rise in COVID-19 positivity across the state from a low of 3.6 percent a month ago to nearly double that percentage now
Some counties, which early on had minimal positive cases in some instances, now reporting regular double-digit positive cases
His executive order is in effect until at least Aug. 26, but local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.