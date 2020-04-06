UNION MILLS — Around South Central High School, Ryan Ward is well-known as someone who can help turn a frown upside down.
“I’ve always been that way,” the Satellites senior said. “Back in August, we had Senior Superlatives, and I was voted as having the most school spirit.”
So it comes as no surprise that at a time when everyone can use an emotional lift, Ward was a catalyst.
“He’s a very kindhearted, nice young man,” SC principal Ben Anderson said of Ward, who also pitched in as one of the school’s mascots. “He’d give you the shirt off his back.”
Specifically, in Ward’s case, he’s giving classmates a sign for their yard, running with an idea his mom Kelly saw on social media.
“She was scrolling Facebook and brought it up that she had seen that Hanover Central was having signs made,” Ward said.
By coincidence, the Wards (Kelly and Jim), who used to operate Jimmy’s Beef and Pizza in Wanatah, have close friends in the printing business and contacted them about having signs made.
Ryan contacted Anderson for an exact number on the senior class, so a sign could be made for every student who has had their final year of high school impacted by COVID-19.
“Anybody who has me in their class, they know I love the school, seeing everybody every day,” Ryan said. “We heard it on the radio that (in-person) school was canceled for the year and there was going to be no spring sports.
“I realized it’s over for me, it’s sad not seeing my friends, so I figured we could have signs made and give one to every senior.”
The younger Ward credited his mom for the sign design.
“I can barely write down my name,” he said.
The sign displays the words Class of 2020 with a graduation mortar board sitting over the first zero, positioned above the phrase SC STRONG and the hash tag, #allinthis together.
One warm night last week, Ward put a batch of signs in the car and drove around to the houses of 15 classmates to place in their yards, texting them in advance and mapping addresses on his phone.
“It was a perfect night to go out and do it, to cheer kids up,” Ward said. “A lot of people were out, and they were really excited about it. They seemed to love it. I got a lot of thank you texts.”
The gesture was also uplifting for Ward, who was returning to baseball this season after not playing as a junior.
“I’m kicking myself really hard over it,” he said.
Ward will attend Purdue University Northwest with plans to eventually go to the Lafayette campus. He worked as the manager for the boys basketball team this season and hopes to go into coaching.
“Ryan asked me about being a manager/student coach last fall heading into his senior year and I’m so grateful he came on board,” S.C. coach Joe Wagner said. “He has a very positive attitude about him and really loves South Central. He wanted to see others succeed and that is an excellent quality. It showed in what he recently did with the signs for the senior class. That was a selfless gesture.”
The signs for the balance of the seniors who didn’t get a personal delivery were available for pickup Monday and Tuesday at the high school during student lunch pickup hours.
