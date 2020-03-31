MICHIGAN CITY — The News-Dispatch sports editor Jim Peters is one of three Indiana sportswriters to be honored with a 2020 “Sweet” award by state basketball coaches.
Peters (District 1), Mike Carmin (District 2) of the Lafayette Journal & Courier, and Gordon Engelhardt (District 3) of the Evansville Courier & Press are the recipients of this year’s Virgil Sweet Awards, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.
The awards are presented to those who have provided meritorious service in the promotion of basketball across Indiana, according to Pat McKee, IBCA director of special projects.
“I am deeply humbled and appreciative of this tremendous honor,” Peters said. “I’ve always loved basketball and I cherish the opportunity I have to write about all the great kids, coaches and people I have the privilege of meeting along the way.
“Having the respect of the coaches who make this award possible means so much to me. Heartfelt thanks to them and to my longtime friend, Renee Turpa, for putting my name out there. Her backing in all things basketball goes a long way.”
Peters, sports editor for The News-Dispatch and La Porte County Herald-Argus since 2018, has covered sports in Northwest Indiana for 35 years for several publications.
He has won a variety of awards, including the The Griddy’s Media Award in 2016, Best Sports Event Coverage in the 2016 Hoosier State Press Association contest, and the Media Award from the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association on multiple occasions.
Most recently, he was named Corky Lamm Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters & Sportscasters Association in 2017.
A 1981 graduate of Andrean High School in Merrillville, where he played golf, Peters later then attended Purdue University, where he covered men’s basketball, football, baseball and other sports for the Purdue Exponent prior to graduation in 1985.
He also did play-by-play of men’s basketball for a student radio station that served campus residence halls.
He began his professional career in 1985, working 13 years for The Herald News Group. He joined The Times of Northwest Indiana in 1998, covering sports in Lake, Porter, La Porte, Newton and Jasper counties for 20 years.
Peters has covered State Finals events in 17 of the 20 sports offered by the IHSAA, and has been a contributing writer for Hoosier Basketball Magazine. He formerly participated in recreational basketball and softball, and coached youth basketball and youth baseball in Portage from 1997 to 2007.
He has been married to his wife, Anita, for 31 years, and they have three adult children – Carolyn, Cameron and CJ, the latter a sports correspondent for the N-D and H-A.
Carmin has been an award-winning writer for the Lafayette Journal & Courier since the 1980s; while Engelhardt has received numerous awards in his career as a sports writer for six decades, the last 36 years with the Evansville Sunday Courier & Press, Evansville Courier or Evanville Courier & Press.
The award is named in honor of Sweet, a former Valparaiso High School basketball coach and executive director of the IBCA from 1977-84. This the 39th year that the Virgil Sweet Awards have been presented.
The awards are usually presented during the IBCA’s annual clinic in April, but the clinic has been postponed, and winners will be honored at a date to be determined, McKee said.
