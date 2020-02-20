LONG BEACH — After touring erosion damage along Northwest Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order directing state agencies to collect damage information.
But state legislators in affected areas say action is needed quickly to address the potential disaster.
The governor’s order is a step toward a possible declaration of disaster emergency along the shoreline, though the governor did not promise such a declaration would be forthcoming.
After viewing the shoreline in an Indiana State Police helicopter Sunday, and observing conditions in Long Beach, Beverly Shores, Ogden Dunes and Portage, the governor promised the state would closely monitor the situation.
“Our administration has been monitoring the erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline but I wanted to see the damage firsthand,” Holcomb said in a statement Thursday.
“I signed an executive order to initiate new action steps and further express our dedication to preserving one of our state’s crown jewels for all those who live, work and play along the shoreline.”
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, said action, not words, are needed.
“The erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline cannot be stopped by the passage of legislation or endless months of debate,” she said.
“This is an issue that demands swift, hands-on action. That is why I sent a letter to the governor two months ago calling for him to issue a Declaration of Emergency for communities along the lakeshore in Porter and La Porte counties.
“Due to record-high water levels and erosion, these communities have faced serious damage to key infrastructure, including things like water main lines and gas lines.”
Boy noted that the governors of Illinois and Wisconsin have declared emergencies for their communities affected by abnormally high water levels and erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
She wants Holcomb to do the same.
“The governor’s promise to do something is only good if he intends to act quickly before Hoosiers suffer any further damage,” Boy said.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, who co-signed the letter with Boy asking for an emergency declaration, said the governor’s action was overdue.
“It’s about time that the governor took this erosion problem seriously,” Tallian said.
“After almost two months since I sent my original letter to the governor asking for an emergency declaration, his response is long overdue.”
She thanked Holcomb “for finally getting involved,” but added, “I hope that an emergency declaration is issued as quickly as possible.”
The executive order, signed Wednesday, states that Lake Michigan water levels are “currently near a record-high, which is causing significant erosion of beaches, banks, bluffs, and other properties along Indiana’s shoreline, as well as having other adverse impacts.”
It says future storms could worsen those impacts, especially in Long Beach, Beverly Shores, Ogden Dunes and Portage.
However, it states that the state is “unaware” of any loss of infrastructure, including roads, bridges or public utilities, that would qualify for assistance from federal or state disaster relief programs.
It also outlines steps state agencies will take:
n The Indiana Department of Homeland Security to immediately notify the Governor’s Office if damage criteria set by the federal government is met to allow the state to apply for federal disaster assistance so he can issue an executive order declaring a disaster emergency
n IDHS to seek other federal funding, programs or assistance that may be available for short-term and long-term mitigation projects
n IDHS and Indiana Department of Natural Resources to “make every effort” to identify additional means, methods and ways to provide necessary and appropriate assistance
n DNR to continue to expedite its review and granting of governmental permits requested by property owners so they can initiate projects to protect properties along the shoreline as quickly as possible
n IDHS to develop and launch a webpage to share updates and new information.
The website would include updates on the situation from federal, state and local authorities. It would help expedite the authorization of emergency repair projects so work could begin as quickly as possible, the order states.
And “if and when the applicable criteria have been met that would enable the state and affected parties to make application for federal disaster assistance,” DHS will notify the Governor’s Office so an emergency declaration can be issued.
It also calls for the four affected communities to provide an assessment of the situation within 30 days, including resources or services already utilized; resources or services they believe are needed to address the situation; and any other resources they believe are available.
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, who last week said she pressed the governor to visit the area, said she will work with the affected communities to get the necessary information.
“I am happy that Governor Holcomb has taken action to address a very serious problem in Northwest Indiana,” she said.
“I will remain in communication with the appropriate agencies to ensure that they work with local leaders to get all the pertinent information needed for the next steps. I remain committed to the protection of our lakefront.”
The state “has already taken steps to help address and respond to the situation with coordinated efforts between IDHS and DNR,” Holcomb said.
“State officials have visited the affected areas on several occasions to observe the damage. DNR signed a letter of support for the Great Lakes Resiliency Study, which is an effort by Great Lakes states and federal partners to find strategies to improve the shoreline.”
He also said DNR, DHS, local officials and members of Indiana’s congressional delegation have participated in training with FEMA to ensure proper understanding of the federal Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.
“Relevant state leaders will continue to communicate and collaborate with local, state and federal partners,” Holcomb said.
