La PORTE – The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the position of Merit Deputy through April 3.
Applicants who successfully complete and pass the various stages of the hiring process will be ranked on a list for any future vacancies that may arise within the Merit Division, according to Capt. Derek Allen.
The hiring process will include the application phase, physical agility testing, written examination, computerized voice stress analysis examination, background investigation, Merit Division interview panel and a Merit Commission interview.
Applications can be found online at the Sheriff’s Office website laportecountysheriff.com or by picking them up at the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office.
The deadline for submitting an application is Friday, April 3, at 2 p.m. Individuals who apply and meet the required standards will be notified by letter with further instructions. The starting annual salary for a Merit Deputy is $47,828.
Completed applications can be dropped off at the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office, sent via standard mail, or as a scanned attachment via email. Applications will not be accepted by fax.
Completed applications being sent via mail should be addressed to: La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Captain Derek J. Allen, 809 State St., La Porte, IN, 46350.
Completed applications sent via email should be addressed to dallen@lcso.in.gov. For more information, contact Allen at 219-326-7700, ext. 2283, or by email.
