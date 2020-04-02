MICHIGAN CITY – The worst of times can, unfortunately, bring out the worst in people. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities are warning people of scammers.
"Assistance is coming from the federal government in the form of economic stimulus checks and fraudsters immediately went to work to try and steal that money from you," said Sgt. Anna Painter of the Michigan City Police Department.
"The stimulus checks are estimated to arrive in the next three weeks, and emails have already been sent out by fraudsters claiming they can get you your money now."
It's a scam, Painter warned.
"Emails, text messages and phone calls claiming to be the IRS verifying information so you can receive your check are a scam. There is no way to receive federal funds faster than the intended date and the IRS will never contact you to verify your personal or banking information."
She said fraudsters are "creative and have dedicated significant resources to obtain money from hard-working people during this time of economic hardship."
Never give someone money in the form of gift cards, money orders, or cashiers checks in order to claim a prize or be sent a larger sum of money later, she said.
"Be careful what you click on and what calls or texts you answer."
For information on the Stimulus Package, visit irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payments-what-you-need-to-know
Claiming to be able to get you money faster is just one potential form of fraud, according to Thomas Kirsch II, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.
And federal authorities are working to stop them.
"In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes," Kirsch said.
Some examples include:
- Selling fake cures for COVID-19.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or CDC.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain access to your devices.
- Seeking donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for testing and fraudulently billing for other procedures.
Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint a Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator to serve as legal counsel for the federal judicial district; direct prosecution of coronavirus-related crimes; and conduct outreach and awareness.
The Northern District of Indiana coordinator is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Bell. The public can report any suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 to Bell at 219-937-5656, the Indiana FBI at 317-595-4000, or the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill also offered information on avoiding common scams.
"As Hoosiers await federal stimulus checks designed to help mitigate financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, they should be prepared for phone calls from scammers posing as IRS agents," Hill said.
Some residents have already reported receiving such calls, in which scammers attempt to obtain personal and financial information.
“The IRS will never call you demanding payments or personal financial information such as your Social Security number, credit card number or bank account number,” Hill said. “If you receive such calls, you should take note of the phone number, hang up and report the incident to our office.”
Complaints about IRS imposter scams are a common concern, Hill said.
"In this case, the only new twist is that the scammers are tying calls to the anticipated relief payments. Seniors are sometimes particularly susceptible to believing such calls."
Hill said another new scam involves taking advantage of the scarcity of COVID-19 tests by falsely claiming to be able to provide testing.
“Consumers are at risk not only of losing money,” he said, “but of getting dangerously false information about their infection status.”
There are currently no tests that can be self-administered, Hill said. The only tests available in Indiana require a doctor's order and specimen collection by a medical professional.
The Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 Call Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 877-826-0011 or coronavirus.in.gov. The CDC and FDA also provide information related to these topics.
As more and more people get laid off work, Hill also warns of work-from-home scams.
“Fraudsters have long tried to make money by offering bogus work-from-home opportunities,” he said. “Typically, these scammers lure would-be victims to spend money up front by falsely promising future earnings.”
The FTC reports many fraudsters are using illegal robocalls to make such pitches. Work-from-home scams might also come via email, website or print publications. Learn more at the FTC website.
“Obviously, people are particularly susceptible to these kinds of tactics during the current health crisis,” Hill said, “when many individuals are facing layoffs or job uncertainties.”
Anyone receiving an automated call from an unknown source offering a work-from-home opportunity is best-advised to hang up immediately, he said.
Hill also advises Hoosiers to exercise caution when making charitable donations.
To avoid falling victim to deception, Hill offered these tips:
- Carefully scrutinize requests from organizations seeking donations.
- Don’t let names that sound like well-known charities confuse you into immediate donation.
- If reached by phone, do not agree to donate money without further research.
- Research each organization or cause to which you might wish to donate.
- Do not share personal information or financial information.
- Be sure to ask how much of your donation will go directly to the program you want to help.
- If you make a donation, do so by check or credit card rather than cash.
- Don’t assume solicitations on social media or crowdfunding sites are legitimate — or that hyperlinks are accurate.
Go to a charity’s verified website and consider donating directly through the website. Hill said. You can also look up a charity’s ratings on Give.org, GuideStar.org, CharityWatch.org or CharityNavigator.org.
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, makes the following suggestions:
- Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers.
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations and test kits.
- Fact-check information.
- Know who you’re buying from.
- Don’t respond to texts and emails about stimulus checks.
- Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know.
- Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or experts saying they have information about the virus.
- Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites.
Report all scams to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 800-382-5516.
