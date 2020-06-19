INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is warning those who have filed for unemployment insurance benefits in 2020 to protect their personal information from potential scammers.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General has discovered that scammers are sending emails in an effort to steal claimants’ passwords, account numbers and/or Social Security numbers. With this information they can gain access to email, bank or other accounts.

