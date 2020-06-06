Citizens hold signs as part of a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday afternoon at the La Porte County Courthouse. The protest called for better policing policies and a demand for more equitable treatment of minorities, in particular African Americans, in light of the death of George Floyd, who was killed while being detained by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
Citizens hold signs as part of a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday afternoon at the La Porte County Courthouse. The protest called for better policing policies and a demand for more equitable treatment of minorities, in particular African Americans, in light of the death of George Floyd, who was killed while being detained by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
Photos by Ted Yoakum
A demonstration in support of President Donald Trump was held across from the La Porte County Courthouse on Friday. Participants in the rally stated they were there to support law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.