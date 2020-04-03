La PORTE — With places like the casino, outlet mall, bars and liquor stores closed under the state stay-at-home order, one might think the number of crimes reported to police would diminish.
However, the Michigan City Police Department responded to more than 400 domestic disturbances in March, Police Chief Dion Campbell said.
“We’re getting more domestic calls, where people are in close quarters and can’t get along,” Campbell said. “… That’s more than the usual number; it’s unusually high.”
Similarly, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office experienced a 2 percent increase in the total number of calls for service in March, according to Sheriff John Boyd. But there’s been no spike in any specific kind of call, he said.
With traffic on the roadways down and activity on the police scanner quieter than usual, Boyd said the increase surprised him.
Without the exact statistics in front of him, the sheriff surmised “a few” of the extra calls might be related to juvenile issues at home that normally would be handled by school administrators and school resource officers.
Boyd said he worries for his deputies’ safety under the current circumstances, as he doesn’t want them to be exposed to COVID-19 or be injured on the job.
“As people’s financial situations become more desperate, we worry that calls are going to continue to escalate and that we’re going to have more violent calls for service,” Boyd said, “which obviously could lead to the jail population going up or not being reduced as quickly as we’d like it to be.”
Although the department’s calls for service are up, jail bookings are down by 75 percent since the executive order was issued, the sheriff said.
He attributes that significant decrease to county law enforcement agencies using “extreme discretion” and issuing more noncustodial arrests by requesting warrants, issuing citations or summonses, and decriminalizing minor marijuana possession and traffic offenses like driving while suspended.
Campbell said in addition to using discretion during arrests, the MCPD has altered the entire crime reporting process.
Whether calls for service go through 911 or the front desk at the police station, first responders have been trained to ask health-related questions to determine whether officers might encounter a sick person when responding to emergencies.
And for the foreseeable future, the department is allowing victim reporting to be done via telephone in non-emergency instances of “low-level” crime, such as thefts with no suspect, and cases of identity theft or fraud.
“And that’s twofold,” Campbell said. “We want to keep officers safe and, of course, the public. We don’t want to engage anyone unless it’s absolutely necessary.”
In instances that do require suspects to be physically arrested, jail staff are doing their best to get those who can post bond in and out as quickly as possible, Boyd said.
Incoming inmates who can’t post bond are being isolated and observed for a 14-day quarantine period, made possible because of space that’s been freed up as a result of discretionary arrest practices, as well as the court-ordered early releases of around 20 inmates identified as low-level, nonviolent offenders.
As of the morning of March 31, 298 inmates were incarcerated at the La Porte County Jail. It was the first time the number dipped below 300 in about two years, the sheriff said. And he hoped to have that number down to 290 by the end of the day.
It was a marked difference from the population having been above its 368-inmate capacity for over a year.
Capt. Derek Allen of the Sheriff’s Office said in addition to observing new inmates under quarantine, the jail has stepped up its cleaning schedule and processes, as well as requiring staff, inmate workers and food service workers to wear masks.
Also, jail tours and volunteer program services have been suspended indefinitely, and attorney-client meetings have become no-contact encounters.
Remote video visitation between inmates and their families will continue uninterrupted.
“The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for the public, our staff and individuals under our care and custody,” Allen said.
