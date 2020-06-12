ROLLING PRAIRIE – A South Bend man is facing a felony charge after a firearm was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 20 Thursday night, according to police.
Twenty-year-old Ankoma H. Kirk remains in the La Porte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond, charged with felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and obliterating identifying marks on a firearm, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
