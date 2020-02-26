MICHIGAN CITY – Pine Elementary School has a goal for helping out the homeless – and it's in the bag.
Beginning last month, the school has been collecting plastic grocery bags that can be transformed into sleeping mats, thanks to the Center Township Trustee's office in La Porte.
Students, parents, and staff have been regularly filling two bag collection bins, one in the entryway of the school and another in the staff lounge.
“The response has been overwhelming. I’ve had to clean the bins out three times already," said paraprofessional Andrea Renner-Miller, who has spearheaded Pine’s involvement in the project.
"The parents have shared it on their personal Facebook pages and pages for the city.”
Renner-Miller said the idea came up in a conversation with Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski, who was instrumental in the development of La Porte’s new homeless shelter, which opened at Christ Church on Jan. 3.
Renner-Miller volunteers at the shelter by setting up an activity center with magazines, books, games and puzzles.
Pierzakowski saw the idea for sleeping mats made out of plastic bags online a few years ago, and her staff member, Sue McLain, ran with the idea.
Plastic bags are cut into horizontal strips, tied together and rolled up to resemble a ball of yarn. It takes about 20 of the rolls, somewhere between a softball and basketball in size, to make one mat. The rolls are then crocheted together with a large crochet hook.
“It’s a very simple one-crochet-hook project,” explained McLain.
She estimated there are around 40 bags in a roll, so about 800 plastic bags are needed for one mat. The mats are approximately 4-5 feet long and 3 feet wide, “big enough for most of their body to be on it,” she said.
McLain estimated that it takes 12-15 hours of crocheting to complete one sleeping mat.
“It’s great therapy,” said McLain. “And knowing that we are doing something that is needed like this is even better.”
“Our homeless people tell us the plastic mats keep them dry and warmer than other pads – they retain the heat better,” Pierzakowski said.
“They don’t just soak up moisture,” added Renner-Miller.
Pierzakowski said the need isn’t quite as critical now that the homeless shelter is in operation, but they are still put to good use as not all individuals that are homeless use the shelter. Furthermore, the shelter is only open from November through April 15.
McLain has held workshops at the Trustee's Office in the past, and is working on holding another; she welcomes anyone who would like to assist in her efforts.
“My personal goal is that next year we could get into making them here (at Pine) through a family workshop,” Miller-Renner said.
She said a local yoga studio is also interested in setting up their own collection bin. And when a church in Oklahoma found out about Pine Elementary School’s bag collection, it contacted school personnel to see if they could ship them bags for the project.
“It’s just another way to help the homeless people in our community,” Renner-Miller said.
“It’s an amazing thing,” McLain added.
