Solid Waste board meeting canceled
La PORTE – Because of the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing regulations, Wednesday's meeting of the La Porte County Solid Waste District Board has been canceled.
Westville School Board meeting canceled
WESTVILLE – Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the MSD of New Durham Township School Board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, has been canceled.
New Day race goes to virtual format
La PORTE – The NewDay Resurrection 5K/10K race has been changed to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 situation. This allows participants to run or walk either distance at a location and time of their choice. Times will be entered and awards announced via Facebook Live at noon on April 11.
Registration includes a T-shirt. Shirts and awards received will be mailed after the awards announcement. The change allows participants and volunteers to remain safe and socially distanced while supporting the NewDay Foundation, which supports those battling cancer in La Porte County. Registration and details can be found at runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorteLaPorte/NewDayResurrectionRun.
Bridge on U.S. 6 near U.S. 35 to close
UNION TWP. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on U.S. 6 near the U.S. 35 intersection beginning Monday, April 27. U.S. 6 will be closed for a bridge deck and approach repair for the bridge over Kankakee River, just east of Kingsford Heights.
The work is expected to be complete by May 14, but is weather dependent. Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow SR 23, U.S. 30 and U.S. 35.
River Basin Commission to meet
PORTAGE – The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, with the meeting to be conducted electronically. Interested residents can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/714394093, dial in at 872-240-3412 and use access code 714-394-093. The agenda includes updates on the Jasper County FEMA project update; proposals for Phase I of the Yellow River project; and consideration of funding for an Indiana bat survey.
