MICHIGAN CITY — School superintendents across La Porte County will be meeting with county officials over the next few days to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus.
La Porte Community Schools Corporation Supt. Mark Francesconi discussed the effort in a letter to parents on Thursday, saying officials will discuss “how the county and/or state departments of health advises us.
“There is some sense to a collective effort in order to make an impact on the spread of the coronavirus and our plans,” he wrote.
As of Thursday, no school districts in Northwest Indiana have been closed, though colleges and universities across the state have canceled in-person teaching for online instruction for the next several weeks.
That is one option available to local schools, according to Michigan City Area Schools Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins.
“While we hope that it does not become necessary to close schools, please be advised that eLearning will likely be implemented in this situation,” she wrote in a letter to parents. “We ask that families prepare so that students can continue learning.”
Francesconi said that option is among the topics of discussion for superintendents.
“While we are waiting for direction from the state and county health officials, we are looking at the details as to how we would operate if an extended cancellation were necessary,” he wrote.
“We have the ability to conduct eLearning days, so we would be able to follow an e-learning format. Decisions would need to be made by the Indiana Department of Education regarding use of an extended number of eLearning days and also the required minimum number of instructional days.”
The New Prairie United School Corporation already has a plan in place for eLearning days, according to an email sent to parents by Supt. Paul White.
“We have considered the following E-Learning possibility, to be utilized in the event NPUSC has a confirmed case among students or staff, or if the national/regional situation related to the spread of the virus worsens to the point that schools are recommended or asked to close.”
The school would declare eLearning on three consecutive days with no school in any format the other two days, he said. The school would repeat that format for week two of a situation. The four days of no school would be made up after Memorial Day or subject to state waivers.
“The NPUSC School Board of Trustees will consider approving more eLearning Days in light of the situation,” White said.
While many state school districts have canceled spring break trips arranged for students, and the IHSAA has decided to conclude indoor tournaments with spectators limited to family members, only the Avon Community School Corporation near Indianapolis has canceled classes – a closure warranted by a confirmed coronavirus case.
Area schools are taking preventive measures, however.
“It’s important to stress that we are not currently aware of a case of COVID-19 in Michigan City Area Schools,” Eason-Watkins wrote.
“In the event of a confirmed case, the steps we take will be dictated by the state and county health departments, and the Indiana Department of Education.”
MCAS does have a District Crisis Team, which includes representatives from local and county agencies.
The team “continues to monitor the coronavirus situation closely,” Eason-Watkin wrote. “We are also preparing for any unplanned interruptions to our normal operating procedures.”
That included creating a website to keep the community informed – educateMC.net/corona – and continuous sanitizing of facilities, she said.
“Our Sodexo custodial support staff are continuing active measures that we initiated during the normal flu season,” Eason-Watkins wrote. “This includes special attention to high-traffic areas and frequently-touched surfaces such as door handles, toilet flush handles, soap dispensers, light switches, water fountains, school bus seats, etc.”
Francesconi said cleaning and disinfecting is being ramped up at La Porte schools.
“We are taking extra precautions to disinfect our buses and facilities, which will help with the spread of the flu as well as the coronavirus,” he wrote.
“As in any circumstance, parents make decisions as to what is best for their child, including, their health and safety as it relates to their attendance at school.”
MCAS will begin limiting field trips and non-essential travel for staff and students, beginning Monday and continuing through spring break, she said. This includes travel by athletic and extracurricular groups.
Marquette Catholic High School will also be limiting off-campus trips and on-campus visits, according to spokesman Bradley Collignon.
“With student health and safety at the forefront of our concern, we are enforcing a non-essential activity policy effective Friday morning,” he said
Any activity deemed not absolutely necessary that requires people to enter Marquette or requires students, faculty, staff or coaches to leave campus and travel for an event are suspended indefinitely.
“This includes, but is not limited to, field trips, athletic competitions and practices, theater performances, guest speakers, and any other activity that administration deems necessary for the safety of students and staff,” Collignon said.
“Our entire school campus will not be available for use to any outside parties at this time. We will, however, continue to closely monitor this situation and make further decisions as more information comes to light.”
Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities will continue as planned at New Prairie schools, White said, and “will be working with area school systems and may consider participating and hosting events with limited spectators, similar to actions taken by national organizations such as the NCAA.”
MCAS is also stressing good hygiene habits with students, and for parents at home and at school.
The school is advising parents to keep their contact information up-to-date; have a plan for childcare in the event schools close for eLearning; ensure children have access to the internet and a computer; and to keep ill students at home.
“Symptoms such as fever or vomiting should be gone for 24 hours before students return to school,” Eason-Watkins wrote.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to take the recommended steps to keep our schools functioning as usual. ... The health and safety of our students is our top priority.”
Similar statements were posted by the superintendents of other county schools.
The MSD of New Durham Township said in a statement that while “no known cases of COVID-19 exist in our immediate area; health officials state that it is probable that the virus will become more widespread throughout the U.S. within the next several weeks.
“... MSD of New Durham Township is committed to proactively taking measures to promote the health and wellness of all students and staff during this, and any other, cold and flu season.”
The School Safety Plan addresses contagious virus preparedness, and parents are asked to review the plan and “talk to your children about the steps they can take while at school to minimize risk of infection. Included in this plan is also a guide for families to use to determine when a child should be kept home from school,” the statement said.
South Central Community School Corp. Supt. Theodore Stevens, in a letter to parents, said the district “has been and will continue to be in communication with the La Porte County Health Department concerning reporting and recommendation of future actions.”
He said outbreaks such as this are “always troublesome” and the school is keeping a close watch on this “emerging, rapidly evolving” situation.
“Some parents and students might be worried about this virus and how it may impact our schools and communities. Be assured we are aware of those concerns and we are working to ensure our schools are safe for all students and staff.”
The Indiana State Department of Health said it has been “working closely with local public health officials to plan and prepare for the possibility of novel coronavirus within your school community,” according to state Health Supt. Dr. Kris Box.
For now, it is stressing raising awareness and everyday actions people can take to prevent the spread of illness.
As for travel over spring break, Box wrote, “The CDC has issued no official recommendations regarding domestic travel at this time. All travelers should practice general preventive measures regarding international travel, and the CDC recommends avoiding nonessential travel to countries with a CDC level 3 travel health notice.
“Additionally, anyone returning from travel to countries with a CDC level 3 travel health notice will be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 day,” she said.
“Families considering international travel should keep in mind that this situation is rapidly evolving. International travel to areas where COVID-19 is spreading may result in delays or possibly quarantine if travel recommendations change while abroad.”
