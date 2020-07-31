MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Police are still on the lookout for a suspect who shot up a car on July 24 with a man still inside.
According to the Michigan City Police Department, a 20-year-old man was inside a 2019 Dodge Charger when it was shot at multiple times in the area of the 500 Block of East 10th Street at around 11:56 p.m. July 24. Approximately 10 shell casings were recovered from the scene. There were no injuries and no suspects have been identified at this time, the department said.
