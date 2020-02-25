MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools recently received a large grant to help offset the cost of adding eight new propane buses to its fleet.
And on Monday, MCAS bus drivers gathered excitedly at their new propane fueling station – installed at no cost by propane provider Co-Alliance – for training.
Co-Alliance representatives also were present to educate the drivers on how to safely and properly fuel their new vehicles.
“It’s quieter,” bus driver Michelle Nichols-Broad said of her new bus. “You can hear more of what’s going on inside and outside. If there’s an emergency, you can take care of it immediately.
“Sometimes, driving a diesel bus is so loud that you can’t hear things; like if you don’t see emergency lights, you don’t know they are there because you can’t hear them.”
Sue Harrison, director of transportation for MCAS, said that in addition to being quieter, propane buses are better for the environment than the diesel buses the district is working to replace.
“Two years ago, we went to gas buses because they’re cleaner for the environment and cost-saving, too,” she said. “But the biggest things for us were the environment and the kids.”
Despite being the worst option environmentally, diesel buses were costing the district $90,000 or more apiece. So, making the switch to gas buses – each of which costs around $75,000 – just made sense, Harrison said.
Propane buses are more environmentally-friendly, she said, but at about $100,000 per bus, are not affordable for MCAS without grant funding.
Fortunately, MCAS communications director Betsy Kohn said, South Shore Clean Cities partnered with the district to win a $206,699 grant from the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust, managed by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Office of Air Quality.
So, although the district’s eight new diesel buses cost a total of $817,296, the grant made it possible for the remaining $609,597 to be covered by the MCAS Bus Replacement Fund.
“We’re excited; this is a big day,” Harrison said. “A special thank you to South Shore Clean Cities for helping with the grant. They’re been very instrumental in making this happen.”
As of Monday, five of the district’s eight propane buses had arrived. The other three are scheduled to arrive this summer.
The vehicles they’re replacing – diesel buses nearly 20 years old – must be scrapped according to terms of the grant.
Harrison said she hopes to continue to add propane buses to the fleet with additional grant funding, but will replace old buses according to schedule with gas vehicles if no additional grand funds are awarded.
MCAS currently has 70 buses: 52 diesel, 10 gas and 8 propane. One can tell the difference by looking at the color of a bus’s “bluebird” logo – black for diesel, blue for gas, and green for propane.
Harrison said MCAS and the Lake Central School Corporation are the only districts in the region with propane buses.
