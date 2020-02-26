MICHIGAN CITY – Two months after the long-running bus shuttle service from Michigan City to the Chicago airports was abruptly shut down, a new bus line is stepping in to fill the void.
Mishawaka-based Royal Excursion – which bills itself as "the leading charter bus and luxury transportation service in the Midwest" – will launch a new Royal Zoom bus line on March 3.
It will provide round-trip travel from Northwest Indiana to Chicago's airports, South Bend Airport and Notre Dame football, according to an announcement from the company.
“We are excited to open service along the Northwest Indiana-Chicago route, and we would like to thank our customers for their patience as we worked tirelessly to earn all of the necessary approvals in a very short time,” Royal Excursion president Shannon Kaser said in a statement.
“I am proud to say Royal Excursion will continue to service this line, which has been vital to our community for so long.”
The long-running Indiana Airport Supersaver bus service – which had been in operation under different names for about 50 years – was canceled as of Jan. 1 by Coach USA Chicago, leaving Northwest Indiana residents with no easy way to get to the airports.
The new service will include stops at South Bend International Airport, Notre Dame, Michigan City, Valparaiso, Griffith, Midway International Airport and O’Hare International Airport.
And Royal Excursion said it eventually plans to restore service to pickup and drop-off points the Supersaver service utilized, but is still working on the logistics.
“We continue to work through the proper channels to include Portage, Highland, Crestwood and other cities along this route,” Kaser said.
“Royal Excursion will update our schedules as we are able to make agreements with these municipalities.”
The airport shuttle service, originally known as Tri State Coach, was started around 1970 by John Shoup in Indiana.
The company was later sold to Cardinal, which later sold to Travel Ways, which went out of business. Coach USA bought the service in 2002, but recently reorganized and got out of the North American business.
Since April 2019, the service had been run by an investment company – Variant Equity Advisors subsidiary Project Kenwood Acquisition – under the Coach USA name.
At least 40 employees were affected by the closure, including drivers, mechanics, ticket takers and customer service staff.
Royal Excursion has 100 vehicles and 250 employees, and recently acquired Fort Wayne-based Excursions Trailways.
The company plans to promote the newly revived service with discounts, including $10 one-way and $20 round-trip tickets between March 3-12.
Purchases can be made online via credit card; while on-site purchases from drivers, also via credit card only, will be "based on availability," the company said.
Schedules and fares can be found online at royalexcursion.com.
