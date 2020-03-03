MICHIGAN CITY — Safe Harbor’s Michigan City Robotics Team reached a milestone this season: Nearly half of the students on the team are girls.
“While we have always had girls in senior leadership roles every season, we were limited by having just two or three girls on the team,” Blitz lead mentor Al Walus said.
“With seven girls on the Blitz this year, they are leading the way in the areas of design, prototyping, fabrication, and overall team administration.”
Along with their duties of building robot components, second-year returning sophomore students Autumn Reynolds and Taylor Denvit also serve as mentors to rookie students.
“In addition to learning about mechanical things, which I really enjoy, we are developing a sense of community here at Robotics,” Denvit said.
“This season I met Gabby, a new rookie student. At first, she seemed unsure of herself and her role on the team. I have been able to teach Gabby things as we go along this season and we have become friends in the process.”
Rookie student Jasmine Houston said Reynold was “the real reason” she joined the team.
“She has recruited me since last year. I enjoy coming to robotics and learning new stuff. Not only do I help by building bumpers, but I have joined the Administrative Team to help make sure everything runs smoothly for the team,” Houston said.
The team reached another milestone by welcoming its first female engineer mentor last season and that has helped retain the girls that have joined.
Ashley LeBlanc, an electrical engineer graduate of Valparaiso University and employee of U.S. Gypsum, reflected on her time as a four-year high school robotics student in Milwaukee and her current role as a mentor to students on the Michigan City Robotics Team.
“It has been a real interesting experience being on the mentor side now,” LeBlanc said.
“I have had to figure out going from being the person doing everything as a student to teaching kids how to do that stuff as a mentor.
“And beyond that, my high school robotics team had no female engineering mentors. So becoming one myself, I have introduced activities for the girl students to work on together and strengthen their bonds to the team.”
Reynolds said she loves having LeBlanc as a mentor.
“Not only is she the only female engineer mentor, but she knows so much more than engineering. And she introduced the idea of having our own earrings last year with a cloud and lightning bolt to match our team logo. We are now making the earrings ourselves this year and selling them,” Reynolds said.
Denvit added, “From a technical perspective on our team, there is no difference between a male and female mentor. Both have been accepting and guided me and have been mutually helpful. But it’s been just really empowering to have another woman here as a mentor.”
In support of the girls on the team, for the fifth season in a row, the American Association of University Women has donated to the robotics team.
The AAUW is a strong supporter of science and engineering careers for girls, Walus said.
“The AAUW donation of $500 will be used in the form of a scholarship to help offset the travel fees for the girls on the Blitz as they travel to regional tournaments in Lafayette and Indianapolis later this month.
Julie Kreighbaum of the Michigan City chapter of AAUW said, “Our girl students have discussed pursuing careers in biomechanical engineering, architecture and biology. And by introducing them to the AAUW while they are still in high school, we can encourage them to join once they move on to college.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Blitz robotics team or supporting the team can contact the Safe Harbor Afterschool Program at 219-873-2026.
