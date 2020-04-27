Gardens photo

Friendship Botanic Gardens on U.S. 12 will reopen to the public on Friday, and will be open Tuesdays through Sundays. Guests must pay by credit or debit card, and observe social distancing precautions.

 Photo provided / Friendship Botanic Gardens

MICHIGAN CITY — One of the city’s most popular outdoor attractions will reopen to the public beginning Friday.

Friendship Botanic Gardens announced Monday it will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

