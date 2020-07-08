INDIANAPOLIS – New resources to make personal protective equipment more accessible to schools, businesses and nonprofits across the state were announced Wednesday as part of the Indiana Back on Track.
“As Indiana continues to move forward, it’s important to remain diligent in health and safety practices like mask wearing and sanitizing for the benefit of all Hoosiers,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
“These initiatives are another step forward in our efforts to remove barriers to critical supplies, and we’re excited to be supporting Indiana businesses in the process as they work to bolster response and recovery across the state and around the world.”
The state is coordinating with Indiana schools and Hoosier businesses to provide critical PPE supplies for K-12 educators and students, making available 3 million reusable facemasks for students to use during the upcoming school year, Holcomb said.
Participating public, public charter and private schools across the state will receive a no-cost PPE bundle that includes reusable antibacterial cloth face masks for students (numbers based on enrollment); 500 standard size disposable face masks; 100 2- or 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer; and 10 gallon jugs of hand sanitizer.
The bundles – being planned, packaged and shipped in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education and Indianapolis-based Langham Logistics – will leverage disposable face masks and hand sanitizer being made and sourced by Indiana companies, Holcomb said.
Supplies will be shipped beginning next week and will be sent in order of schools’ 2020-21 start dates, “helping to ensure Indiana schools have the resources needed to return to the classroom if and when they plan to do so,” he said.
He also announced the launch on Wednesday of the Indiana PPE Directory, which replaces the Indiana Small Business PPE Marketplace and is aimed at providing a “long-term solution to ensure reliable and credible access to PPE,” the governor said.
The Indiana PPE Directory, available online at backontrack.in.gov, features a listing of Hoosier companies that manufacture and/or distribute PPE items, such as face masks, face shields, gloves, eye protection, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Users may view each company’s available products and place orders directly with each provider. Shipping is free for orders placed by Indiana businesses and nonprofits.
The directory features an initial listing of 12 Indiana companies and additional providers are under review, according to the Governor’s Office.
All companies featured in the directory have been vetted by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and must:
Be headquartered or incorporated in Indiana
Be able to fulfill and ship orders within two business days of receipt
Offer free shipping to Indiana businesses and nonprofits
Be able to offer expedited shipping for a cost
Be able to process online orders and credit card payments
Be able to prioritize orders placed through the directory
Since launching on May 6, the Indiana Small Business PPE Marketplace has fulfilled 30,854 orders in two months, shipping bundles of hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields at no cost to small businesses and nonprofits in more than 600 cities and towns statewide, according to the Governor’s Office.
