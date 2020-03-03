La PORTE — A La Porte man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to run away from a traffic stop after being pulled over while driving drunk, according to authorities.
Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan D. Fletcher is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle; and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
About 6:20 p.m. Friday, a sheriff’s deputy working a DUI Task Force patrol was eastbound on Lincoln Way in La Porte when he saw a car quickly turn north onto Pulaski Street, according to a police report.
The officer followed as the car turned eastbound onto Grove Street without properly signaling and turned into a driveway in the 300 block of Grove, again without signaling, the report said.
The driver turned the headlights off, pulled into the driveway and turned the headlights back on as the officer pulled up behind.
The driver, later identified as Fletcher, got out of the vehicle and started walking to the house, despite commands by the deputy to stop.
He started running to the door and the deputy deployed a Taser, but it struck the door frame and siding as Fletcher entered the house and slammed the door, the report said.
The deputy called for backup as he approached the house, and said he heard a commotion from inside. Fletcher then ran out of the back door and behind a shed in the back yard, the report said.
He refused commands to stop and ran around the yard, then back into the house, while the officer watched from a window with his gun drawn, the report said.
The homeowner and her boyfriend then exited the house and said Fletcher was inside and refused to leave, though they had told him to do so, the report said.
A short time later, he exited the house with his hands in the air and was placed in handcuffs. The deputy noted that he had the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, the report said.
A dispatcher reported that Fletcher’s license was suspended and he was taken to the La Porte County Jail, where he failed two of three field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer showed a blood alcohol content of .117, the report said.
However, he refused to take a chemical test and was arrested.
The homeowner told deputies she was sitting on her couch when Fletcher burst in, was told to leave, and ran out the back door. He later came back and was again asked to leave, she said, but refused, according to the report.
The vehicle was impounded and inside, deputies found an empty bottle of vodka and a gas station cup with ice and liquid inside, the report said. They also found a hypodermic syringe between the door frame and front passenger seat, along with a single spoon with a white residue on top in the passenger seat.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the jail on a $1,055 cash-only bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 18 in La Porte County Circuit Court.
Court records show Fletcher has a lengthy arrest record, including arrests for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and OWI.
