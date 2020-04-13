MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City and state police officers teamed up with a local restaurant and TV station to provide Easter dinners for staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City on Sunday.
The hospital administration thanked everyone involved for the effort, and everyone else who has donated food and personal protective equipment for the staff.
But it said others in the community are even more in need, and asked that future donations of food be given to local pantries and charities that help feed the hungry.
Michigan City Police Capt. Mark Swsitek said officers on Sunday were asked by Larry Fegarus, owner of Galveston Steak House, to assist with delivering 150 lunch meals to the hospital staff.
“The 17 turkeys and eight hams were donated by Michael Dempsey of Alco – Access La Porte County. The Fegarus family and volunteers prepared ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and desserts.
“More than 12 volunteers, including Indiana State Police troopers and MCPD officers, showed up to assist on the Easter holiday. They also delivered 100 meals for breakfast to the hospital staff that morning,” using the police command center for delivery.
The donated food fed the hospital staff throughout the entire day, Swistek said.
Mazzoni said the meals were much appreciated, along with all donations.
“Through our shared battle to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City has been strengthened by the support of the community,” president and CEO Dean Mazzoni said.
“That support has included donations of personal protective equipment and generous helpings of food from local restaurants.”
But, Mazzoni said, other members of the community are in need.
“We will be forever thankful for the love and support of our local residents, businesses and programs,” he said.
“However, in the spirit of Continuing Christ’s Ministry in our Franciscan Tradition, our selfless nurses, physicians and staff have asked that future donations of food be shared with our neighbors who may require our help during this trying time,” he added.
That is especially crucial during the current health and economic crisis, according to Sister Petra Nielsen, vice president of Mission Integration.
“Food can be a lifeline for someone suddenly out of work, or who is especially vulnerable to exposure to this virus,” she said.
“We encourage our neighbors to walk with us in our mission of caring for the community. This kind of food assistance for the community strengthens our efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and, in turn, benefits our frontline healthcare workers.”
Mazzoni said hospital staff and administration “encourage you to support the many organizations that are working to meet the increasing needs of our community.”
Among those are:
United Way of La Porte County: 219-210-3534
The Home Team: hometeamlp@gmail.com or 219-707-0873
The Salvation Army of Michigan City: Rebecca. Simmons@usc.salvation army.org or 219-874-6885
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless: 2mcjem430@hotmail.com or 219-879-2552
Stepping Stones Shelter and The Bridge Transitional Housing: nanda@stepping stoneshelter.org or 219-879-2552
Arise N Shine Ministry: 219-221-2111
Michigan City Area Schools: bkohn@mcas.k12.in.us or 219-873-2000, ext. 8365.
The Pax Center (La Porte): nloucks@statestreet.tv or 219-575-7182
Dunebrook: jcannon@dune brook.org or 219-874-0007, ext. 318
Interfaith Community PADS: director@interfaith communitypads.com
