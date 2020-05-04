Bishop Robert McClory prays the Rosary during the renewal of the consecration of the United States to the Virgin Mary on May 1. U.S. and Canadian Catholic bishops offered prayers in solidarity as authorities and citizens respond to coronavirus concerns.
Northwest Indiana Catholic photos / Anthony D. Alonzo
McClory prays during the renewal ceremony, which was live streamed from Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
