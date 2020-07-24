Healthcare Foundation of La Porte officials help representatives of a dozen community organizations and agencies load up their vehicles with automatic external defibrillators on Friday. The foundation donated 34 machines to La Porte County schools, churches, law enforcement agencies and nonprofits.
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte officials help representatives of a dozen community organizations and agencies load up their vehicles with automatic external defibrillators on Friday. The foundation donated 34 machines to La Porte County schools, churches, law enforcement agencies and nonprofits.
Photo by Ted Yoakum
Dr. Gary Wheeland, HFL board member, tells recipients about the importance of AEDs in potentially saving the lives of those who suffer sudden cardiac arrests.
Photos by Ted Yoakum
Along with the devices themselves, the foundation also donated storage cabinets and signage to the organizations, which will also get instruction on how to use them.
La PORTE — Though the nation’s focus has been on the COVID-19 pandemic, a donation from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte will help several local institutions with another health threat – sudden cardiac arrest.
During a special ceremony outside its headquarters Friday, HFL officials gifted 34 automatic external defibrillator devices to a dozen area school corporations, churches, law enforcement agencies and nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.