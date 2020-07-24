La PORTE — Though the nation’s focus has been on the COVID-19 pandemic, a donation from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte will help several local institutions with another health threat – sudden cardiac arrest.

During a special ceremony outside its headquarters Friday, HFL officials gifted 34 automatic external defibrillator devices to a dozen area school corporations, churches, law enforcement agencies and nonprofits.

