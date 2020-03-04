La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will be holding an Instrument Drive beginning on Monday and culminating with the April 25 concert at the Civic Auditorium.
The LCSO will partner with Drew’s Gift of Music, a non-profit based in Plymouth that collects used instruments and restores them in order to loan them to deserving music students who are unable to purchase or lease instruments.
“Drew’s Gift of Music has opened our eyes to the need for musical instruments in La Porte County,” said Tim King, executive director of the LCSO.
“We have such wonderful music programs in our school systems. Yet, there are students who wish to learn a musical instrument but simply cannot afford the price of purchasing or leasing. Why shouldn’t every student have this chance?” he said.
“This is where Drew’s Gift of Music comes in. They have been providing instruments across several counties for seven years and our hope is to enable them to broaden their scope.”
He encourages everyone to drop off unused instruments.
“I know there are homes in La Porte County where musical instruments are sitting in a closet, attic or garage. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community while being able to do something productive with the instrument that isn’t being used,” King said.
“I encourage everyone to go to www.drewsgiftofmusic.com to learn about this phenomenal organization and how they have brought the joy of music to so many deserving students thus far.”
Roxy Music in La Porte has agreed to serve as the drop-off site for the donated instruments. All instruments are accepted except guitars and pianos.
“Roxy Music would like to thank the LCSO for the opportunity to help serve our community and help some of the less fortunate in our area to have an opportunity to experience the gift of music,” said Bill Heiss, general manager of Roxy Music.
“We also thank Drew’s family for their work creating an inspiring way to bless young musicians in honor of their son.”
The LCSO is offering two free tickets to the April 25 Pops Concert, featuring Broadway performer Doug LaBrecque, to anyone who brings an instrument to Roxy Music for the Instrument Drive between March 9 and April 24.
Roxy Music is located at 1012 Lincoln Way in La Porte.
