WESTVILLE – The Purdue University Northwest Pride will add Esports as it 14th varsity athletic program.
Esports – a competitive, organized, and multiplayer online video game competition – is among the world’s fastest growing sports at the collegiate level, according to Director of Athletics Rick Costello.
In fall 2020, PNW will be the first public university in Indiana to offer Esports at the varsity level.
“I am excited to launch Esports at PNW,” Costello said. “The growth of Esports is amazing and this sport provides competitive, social engagement, and educational opportunities for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Northwest Indiana community.”
Kenneth “Chris” Holford, dean of the PNW College of Engineering and Sciences, said its more than just gaming.
“Beyond the broad popularity and enthusiasm around Esports, we believe that the launch of this co-curricular activity will allow us to highlight connections to our strong academic programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM),” he said.
“More than 170 colleges nationwide have introduced Esports programs," said Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Niaz Latif.
"Like other athletics programs, Esports fosters development of teamwork and critical and analytical thinking. PNW is connecting academics and athletics in yet another way.”
In addition to academic opportunities, Esports offers students avenues for new career paths.
“Esports is a billion-dollar business and can enhance many career opportunities for our students – including management, marketing, game design and production, broadcasting and event management, and health care,” said PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon.
“Like other competitive sports and co-curricular activities, Esports offers one more way PNW promotes the education and development of students.”
PNW Pride Esports will be developed as a co-ed sport and begin competition in fall 2020. Possible games for competition include Fortnite, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, and many more.
Esports arenas will be developed in the student union buildings on both PNW campuses in Westville sand Hammond. The arenas will feature 30 gaming stations using state-of-the-art equipment.
The Esports space also will be open to all students during designated hours for intramural programs and individual student use.
PNW will join fellow Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference members Ashland University, Davenport University and Michigan Technological University, which have established varsity Esports programs.
According to the National Association of Collegiate Esports, institutions including Boise State, Georgia State, Miami of Ohio, Utah and Western Kentucky University have Esports as a varsity program.
Newzoo, a gaming industry firm, estimates that Esports has a recorded audience of more than 54 million fans in North America, with 75 percent between the ages of 18 and 34.
Esports generated approximate revenue of $1.1 billion in 2019 and has a global audience estimated at 454 million.
Purdue Northwest Athletics consists of 250 student athletes and 15 sports and is a member of the GLIAC and NCAA Division II. Intercollegiate teams are fielded in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, softball and baseball. Men’s Ice Hockey is offered as a non-varsity sport.
Purdue Northwest has recently developed new basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball, baseball, tennis, and ice hockey facilities. For more information visit PNWathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.