INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents can call and speak confidentially and without charge to a trained counselor at any hour about stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Be Well Crisis Helpline, announced Monday, is available through Indiana 211, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
The helpline was established by FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction in direct response to the elevated levels of stress and anxiety caused the health crisis, according to FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan.
COVID-19 has caused a rise in mental health-related issues across Indiana and the country, including new stresses brought on by social isolation and lack of traditional support systems such as family, friends, schools and community organizations, she said.
For many Hoosiers, anxiety regarding financial stress, grief and loss over bereavement, the loss of normal routines and the unknowns regarding COVID-19, is “overwhelming,” according to Sullivan.
“Our intent is to provide easy and free access to counselors who can listen and help by simply calling 211. As Hoosiers continue to cope with the ‘new normal’ of life during a pandemic, with massive disruptions in their everyday lives, and with emotions ranging from bored to terrified, it was imperative to build a helpline that could literally be a lifeline for many.”
Additional information about the mental health resources available to Hoosiers is available at BeWellIndiana.org.
But while staying isolated can cause anxiety and stress, a southern Indiana doctor says it is still a key to stopping the virus.
“It’s getting worse,” said Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart. “We had eight new cases over the weekend, including two children. Two of them are in the hospital. One is in the ICU. Another is in rehab. We’re seeing symptoms that are just more severe.”
Stewart says Knox County, like much of Indiana, is beginning to see a spread of the virus amongst healthcare workers. And the sickest cases aren’t all elderly or in people with pre-existing conditions. One of those hospitalized is a healthy person under 30.
“We are seeing spread amongst health care workers. We are seeing spread amongst families,” Stewart said. “We’re seeing early signs of community spread. There are other tests out there I’m sure will be positive or at least presumed positive.
“We are trying to stifle the spread,” he said. “But we have to be very cautious.”
Stewart continues to caution against any kind of travel, as many of the active cases can be traced back to a person who opted to leave the state.
“People are continuing to take vacations, and they come back with positive tests,” Stewart said, the frustration clear in his voice. “And they’re getting it in a variety of ways.”
So he continues to encourage people to stay at home and wear masks in public. Social distancing, he said, is imperative.
He also worries that as the virus spreads, the elderly will become more susceptible.
“That’s just another reason why young people have to be careful, pay attention,” he said. “With more numbers in the community, we’ll have older people who are more vulnerable.”
How children handle the virus, Stewart said, remains to be seen. Knox County has had three positive cases in children since the outbreak began. The first recovered well, he said, and he’s hopeful for the other two.
Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome is a rare disorder that has been found in children with COVID-19.
MIS-C causes swelling in different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Symptoms include a persistent high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, and red eyes and tongue.
Those symptoms have presented later, however, as an inflammatory response to the development of COVID-19 antibodies, Stewart said.
One large vacation spot, Indiana Dunes National Park, has launched a safety campaign urging visitors to practice social distancing and other precautions when they hit the beach.
The “Think Before You Beach” campaign started Saturday with signs posted around the Lake Michigan shoreline; and social media posts and videos reminding visitors to social distance, wear a mask and use public facilities with caution.
Park spokesman Bruce Rowe said the campaign “reminds the public that they can catch the virus outdoors on a crowded beach if they are not wearing a mask or properly socially distancing.”
He said visitors should stay 6 feet away from others or wear a mask if unable to socially distance. That includes when using the public restroom or concession stands, where masks are required.
Park officials are also urging visitors seeking to set up a spot to enjoy the beach to spread out, and seek secluded or spacious areas. Rowe said the best times to visit include late afternoons, early mornings and weekdays.
