KANKAKEE TWP. — A Michigan City man with a record of drunken driving arrests was charged again after his blood alcohol content was found to be five times the legal limit following a traffic stop Sunday, police said.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Juan M. Lopez was charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction; and misdemeanor counts of OWI with endangerment, and OWI with a BAC over .08 percent. He was also cited for driving while suspended.
About 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Hynek was working a DUI Task Force patrol. He was notified that a man had called 911 to report he was following a black Chevrolet pickup near Fail Road and U.S. 20, and the driver was “swerving all over the roadway.”
Sgt. Jeff Wright was in the area and saw the pickup travel outside its lane, and turn its headlamps on and off as it went westbound on U.S. 20, then pulled into the Family Express near State Road 39, according to a police report.
The driver, identified as Lopez, was the only one in the vehicle, which had “multiple empty beer cans inside,” the report said. Wright wrote that he had “glassy eyes, slow movements, and slurred speech” and he could smell a strong odor associated with an alcoholic beverage from inside the truck.
After failing the first field sobriety test, Lopez refused to take part in any oral tests and also refused a breathalyzer, the report said. The officer again noted he was swaying back and forth and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
Inside the truck, officers found 10 open containers of Miller Lite beer – eight 12-ounce cans, and two glass bottles littered in the back seat, the report said.
After agreeing to a chemical test, he was taken to La Porte Hospital, but then said he would not submit to the test, the report said. A search warrant for his blood was then obtained because of his multiple prior OWI convictions, the report said.
The blood test came back showing a BAC of .403 percent, more than five times the legal limit, the report said. After receiving medical clearance he was taken to the La Porte County Jail, before being freed on bond Monday.
While there, he told officers he did not have a Social Security number and was not in the country legally, and the ICE law enforcement division was notified, the report said.
His record showed a 2017 OWI arrest and a 2013 OWI arrest, both in La Porte County.
