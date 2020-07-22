La PORTE — Final approval has been given for 27 small businesses in La Porte County to receive grants to help offset losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheila Matias, president of the La Porte County Board of Commissioners, announced the state has approved the Phase 1 recipients of funds from a grant the county received from Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“This lifeline grant comes at a time when our local small businesses need it most,” Matias said.
“We are extremely pleased to be making this announcement ... As a result of this program, 144 permanent jobs operating these local businesses have been retained in our La Porte County economy, keeping wages in the pockets of our families.”
Matias said it took a joint effort.
“This could not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of our county’s team,” she said. “The grant team was made up of both state and county elected officials, appointed board members and county staff who worked closely together for the betterment of our entire county.
She mentioned state Sen. Michael Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; state Reps. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, and Patricia Boy, D-Michigan City; along with the commissioners, La Porte County Council, and county staff, calling it a “truly collaborative project.”
“At each and every step of this grant process, this team has stepped up and delivered for this very important sector of our economy, the small business owner and entrepreneur,” Matias said.
“I am especially thankful for my colleagues, Commissioner [Vidya] Kora and Commissioner [Rich] Mrozinski, and the La Porte County Council for their strong and unwavering support.”
She said that support allowed the program to move quickly “to put these financial lifelines in places where they are needed most.”
“The council and commissioners have demonstrated their commitment to the small businesses and to the entrepreneurs who create jobs for our families,” she said.
Matias also mentioned the La Porte County Redevelopment Commission, whose members “took the time to participate in this historic process to throw a lifeline to our entrepreneurs and the owners of these small businesses. Each Redevelopment commissioner proved to be very valuable in this process, bringing their business expertise and acumen for the betterment of our county.”
County Council president Randy Novak agreed.
“All of this work, which has been coordinated by the Office of Community and Economic Development, is a clear demonstration of what can be accomplished when we all work together,” he said.
“We aim to help our small business owners weather this storm. Governor Holcomb and our entire elected leadership at the state level really stepped up to help make this happen and we are sincerely thankful for their support.”
Companies receiving grant grants – all located in unincorporated areas or small towns – in the first round of the Action Fund include:
Immediate Movers, La Porte
Janice Lynn Wesch DBH, La Porte
Blackjack Pines, La Porte
Sweet Lou, That’s Who, Westville
JB Supermarket, Kingsford Heights
Les & Pearls, Union Mills
Fitness Plus, La Porte
Z Cuts Lawn Maintenance, La Porte
Reliable Cars Sales, Michigan City
Transitions Equestrian Center, La Porte
Duneland Hospitality, Michigan City
Schmidt-Marken Designs, La Porte
Charles Bailey Trucking, Wanatah
Pine Grove Banquet Hall, La Porte
Bistro Vault, La Crosse
The Ville Bar and Grill, Westville
Craig Fouts and Sons, Wanatah
J&B Feed, La Porte
Lakeside Lavender& Herbs, La Porte
Jimmy’s of Westville,
Last Resort Campground, Hanna
Jennie Raes, La Porte
Heston Inc., La Porte
Schander Remodeling, Long Beach
L&K Cleaning, La Porte
Shireman Veterinary Services, La Porte
Mofield Property Services, La Porte
County officials have already authorized submission of a Phase 2 grant application, and, if successful, the county can assist an additional 20-30 businesses, Matias said.
When Phase 2 grant funds become available, application and process will be posted at laporteco.in.gov.
