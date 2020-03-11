MICHIGAN CITY – Mayor Duane Parry is inviting all Michigan City residents to attend the U.S. EPA’s Building Blocks Workshop later this month.
Michigan City was awarded technical assistance by the Building Blocks program in 2019.
"Their support and expertise working with other communities will help Michigan City engage residents, local leaders and experts on how Complete Streets can be integrated along with Green Streets to meet the needs of residents and visitors while improving Trail Creek and Lake Michigan," Parry said.
"With your help, the Building Blocks Workshop will facilitate conversations on how Complete and Green Streets features, like sidewalks, bike lanes, or green infrastructure, could make sense for Michigan City."
The workshop will be held on Monday, March 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Krueger Memorial Hall on Liberty Trail, just north of Springland Avenue.
Participation is expected to help Michigan City better compete for federal infrastructure improvement dollars that can be used to improve streets and spur the local economy, Parry said.
Building Blocks includes two workshops and public participation and help is encouraged. Open to residents and stakeholders, the event will discuss what Green and Complete Streets might look like in Michigan City.
A second Technical Workshop will be held the following day, Tuesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EPA and Tetra Tech staff will facilitate the daylong workshop, and lunch and refreshments will be provided.
They will discuss Complete Streets concepts and brainstorm for the future Liberty Trail project, for which the city has already received $620,000 in federal funds to make a “complete street."
The second discussion topic will be to lay groundwork for broader policies enabling future street projects like Liberty Trail to be more green and complete. If you would like to attend the Technical Workshop, contact Reilly Manz at rmanz@delta-institute.org.
"Please help us develop the tools Michigan City needs to incorporate Complete Streets appropriate for our neighborhoods by joining us on March 23," Parry said.
