MICHIGAN CITY — The first of four teenage suspects in a Westside robbery from August has entered a plea agreement with the court.
John Francis Maclennan, now 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery as a Level 5 felony – a lesser-included offense of his original Level 3 felony count of robbery resulting in bodily injury.
Judge Michael Bergerson took Maclennan’s guilty plea under advisement and scheduled him to return to La Porte Superior Court 1 on June 25 for argued sentencing.
According to the terms of the plea agreement, if Bergerson accepts it, Maclennan can be sentenced to no more than three years in the Indiana Department of Correction, with no more than one year of that time to be served in prison.
As a part of his plea agreement, Maclennan must testify truthfully, if called to do so, against his codefendants: Desmond M. Broome, Corterius Savon Crawford and Michael Levar Evans Jr.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, the four boys were riding around Michigan City’s Westside neighborhood in Maclennan’s green 2005 Ford Taurus on Aug. 20. At the time, Broome was 16 and the others were 17.
Maclennan admitted in open court Thursday to having been the driver; and said he and his friends had planned to find someone to “jump” and rob.
They settled on a man walking alone near the intersection of Huron and West 6th streets.
Maclennan told the court that he stayed in the vehicle while his friends beat the victim and stole his backpack.
Evans reportedly told police it was he who stayed in the car during the robbery because he was intoxicated on alcohol, marijuana and Xanax.
However, the victim was shown three photo lineups; and he identified Evans as the person who punched him in the head, dropping him to the ground.
The man said Evans then used his foot to hold the victim’s head to the ground while two other males kicked him, checked his pockets and stole his bag.
He was unable to identify the other two attackers, nor could he identify the driver.
After the man had been robbed, the suspects left the area and the victim proceeded on foot to the Michigan City Skate Park, where he was able to contact police.
Officers said that when they arrived at the park, they found a man with a blood-covered neck. They said the source of bleeding was a laceration on the back of the victim’s head; and they note his face was swollen and discolored.
The following day, Evans was captured on surveillance video pawning the Nintendo Switch and one of the video games that the victim told police had been inside his backpack when it was stolen.
And a still photograph of the bag Evans had taken inside the pawn shop matched the exact description of the victim’s stolen backpack, the probable cause document states.
Police learned the identities of Broome, Crawford and Maclennan when they interviewed Evans at the La Porte County Jail in November.
All four were arrested and charged as adults with a single count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony punishable by 3-16 years in the DOC.
Evans and Maclennan were eventually released from jail on their own recognizance, and ordered to attend school every day while on GPS monitoring and pretrial supervision.
They also must submit to random drug screens and abide by a no-contact order between them and the victim.
Evans is currently scheduled for a May 7 status hearing in Bergerson’s court.
Crawford posted 10 percent of his $25,000 cash bond, and remains free from police custody as well. He is scheduled for a June 18 status hearing.
According to Indiana’s online court database, Broome has yet to be released or to post his $25,000 cash bond. His omnibus hearing is set for Thursday.
