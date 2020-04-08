La PORTE — La Porte County’s local United Way has raised more than $100,000 from corporations and individuals for its COVID-19 Relief Fund.
And since March 30, it has been in the process of disbursing that money through weekly grants.
Not-for-profit agencies serving people impacted by COVID-19 in La Porte County can access the online portal to apply for funding by emailing info@unitedwaylpc.org to receive login credentials, according to Kris Pate, executive director of United Way of La Porte County.
United Way does not provide services or funding directly to individuals, but relies upon its “network of trusted local organizations to use the funds they receive from United Way to make sure people get the help they need,” Pate said.
“We focus on assessing local needs, raising funds to meet those needs, and then we work with local volunteers to vet agencies and get the dollars out to where they can do the most good within the county,” she said.
According to Pate, the COVID-19 Relief Fund awards are is in addition to more than $200,000 already granted by United Way of La Porte County to local not-for-profits this past year to provide services to children and struggling families.
“Our nonprofit partners are serving an increasing number of families with emerging needs brought on by this crisis,” Pate said. “Because of the generosity of our community, we are honored to be able to step up to help meet these needs.”
And she says more money will be needed as the crisis continues.
“Right now, we are calling on our community and our corporate partners to come together and support struggling individuals and families,” Pate said.
“This pandemic is a health crisis, but it is an economic crisis as well, and we intend to be here to support those being affected. One-hundred percent of your donation goes to support the United Way of LaPorte County COVID-19 relief efforts.”
United Way of La Porte County board chair Angie Nelson Deuitch said the funds will not be used to support the United Way of La Porte County’s regular annual campaign or pay for any administrative costs.
“Please consider making this gift in addition to your United Way annual campaign gift that is still so greatly needed to support our work and the work of our many partner agencies throughout the county,” she said.
Deuitch applauded several local businesses for contributing to the relief fund.
They include Horizon Bank, the Morgan Foundation, GAF, 1st Source Bank, Meijer, American Licorice, I&D Squared Consulting, GIS, Pate & Associates, and Hightec Solar.
She also pointed out that individual donors, too many to name, have contributed to the fund as well.
“Gifts of any size are appreciated and make a difference; no gift is too small,” Deuitch said.
“The foundation of United Way’s success through the years has been based on the simple concept of neighbors helping neighbors and each person doing their part to help however they can.”
To contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit unitedwaylpc.org/relief or contact United Way at info@unitedwaylpc.org.
People experiencing hardships and employers who want to offer an immediate resource to employees can call 211 or visit the 211 website at in211.communityos.org/ to learn what services are available.
For questions about the relief effort, contact Pate at info@unitedwaylpc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.