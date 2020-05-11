Indiana State Police responded to two crashes in La Porte County on Saturday, each of which resulted in a person being airlifted to a hospital. Above, a Honda Odyssey was crushed when it was rear-ended by another vehicle on I-94 near the Michigan state line; while below, a Chevrolet Equinox overturned on the Indiana Toll Road in a single-vehicle crash near New Carlisle.
MICHIGAN CITY — Two crashes, one on I-94 and one on the Indiana Toll Road, left two people critically injured on Saturday in La Porte County.
At about 12:15 p.m., Indiana State Police Master Trooper Jeff Council was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries on I-94 just west of the Michigan state line. The area is posted with orange construction signs warning of lane closures in Michigan.
