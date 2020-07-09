Runners leave the starting line at the 2019 Running Wild for the Zoo 5K Run / Walk. This year’s event will be conducted Sunday, with social distancing measures in place for both runners and spectators.
Photo provided / Washington Park Zoological Society
MICHIGAN CITY — The Washington Park Zoological Society will host its first event of the year, the annual Running Wild for the Zoo 5K Run/Walk, on Sunday, though it will look a little different to assure runner safety.
“We are taking every precaution necessary to make sure that we comply with state regulations set forth by our governor in order to maintain social distancing,” Johnny Stimley, Zoological Society president, said.
