MICHIGAN CITY — A 29-year-old Chicago man was shot to death Sunday in Michigan City’s Midtown area, the city’s third homicide of the year, according to police.
Michigan City Police were dispatched by the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center about 8 p.m. following a 911 call reporting shots being fired in the area of Detroit and Franklin streets.
As officers responded, a subsequent dispatch advised that a subject had been shot.
MCPD Officer Adam Brinkman and La Porte County Deputy Evan Doperalski were first on scene and found an injured man in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of East William Street, police said.
The man was immediately transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
He was later identified as Sirus Scott of Chicago. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez.
The MCPD Investigative Division was called and detectives worked through the evening to process the crime scene and interview witnesses.
“The initial investigation would lead detectives to believe that this was not a random act of violence,” he said.
“Although the actions of the suspect(s) did endanger residents in the surrounding neighborhood, there is no ongoing safety threat to the community.”
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and will “use every available resource to assure that those involved are identified and arrested,” Rodriguez said.
It marks at least the third homicide of the year in Michigan City, according to police.
On March 10, 53-year-old Sonja Bell was found shot to death at the Canterbury House Apartments off Pahs Road near Michigan City High School.
Her son, 36-year-old Whaiun “Juan” Patterson, remains in custody and is charged with murder. He told police he shot his mother because she repeatedly raped him as a child, according to court documents in the case.
And on Feb. 16, 59-year-old Harvey Perry of Chicago was found dead inside a home in the the 2200 block of Grackle Lane. His death was later ruled a homicide.
The MCPD asks anyone who may have home or business surveillance video, or who may have witnessed Sunday’s shooting to contact Det. Sgt. Royce Williams at 219-874-3221, ext. 1043.
Tipsters can also contact police via Facebook Messenger or through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
