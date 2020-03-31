MICHIGAN CITY — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Midtown neighborhood early Monday, at the same address where eight children were threatened by gunfire about a week earlier.
Now the Michigan City Police Department is trying to find those responsible for the shootings, which occurred on March 22 and 30.
Just after midnight on Monday, officers responded to the 600 block of West 8th Street for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers could hear multiple shots being fired to the west of their location. They were then dispatched to the 900 block of West 8th Street for a report of a drive-by shooting.
Officers arrived and found people with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two of the victim’s were transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for treatment, while the third refused medical treatment at the scene.
A police report showed at least two of the victims were under the age of 15.
According to the MCPD, officers collected several spent shell casings from the scene.
About a week earlier – on Sunday, March 22, at about 8 p.m. – officers had also been dispatched to the 900 block of West 8th Street for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a gun had fired into a home on the block through a window, police said.
Inside the home were eight children, ranging in age from 1-16, and a 34-year-old woman. None of them reported any injuries, police said.
Police Chief Dion Campbell said the incidents “are isolated and are not an ongoing threat to members of the community.”
He encouraged anyone with information pertaining to either shooting to contact MCPD by any means necessary.
The investigations are assigned to Sgt. Tony McClintock and Cpl Tim Baker. They can be reached by calling 219-874-3221, ext: 1074 (McClintock) or ext. 1075 (Baker).
Information can also be provided to the MCPD by accessing their Facebook page or anonymously by calling the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.
