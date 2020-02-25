La PORTE — Four years after the county shuttered the property, the La Porte County Home is now in the hands of a private developer that could breathe new life into the 133-year-old structure.
During an auction on Monday, representatives of J&B West Properties LLC of La Porte purchased the County Home, located on State Road 2 outside La Porte, and five adjoining acres for $50,000, the minimum bid the county was asking.
According to La Porte County Auditor Joie Winski, the company intends to redevelop the former poor asylum, built in 1886, into a banquet facility or bed and breakfast.
“The local purchaser, J&B West Properties LLC, has a solid business reputation in the community and we’re pleased that they have stepped up to potentially develop the county home and help bring it back on the tax rolls,” Winski said.
During its meeting Monday evening, Winski informed the La Porte County Council that J&B West was the sole bidder at the auction, which took place earlier in the day.
The firm was one of two interested parties that recently toured the vacant facility, though only representatives of J&B West participated in the actual sale, she said.
Both the La Porte County Board of Commissioners and County Council authorized the sale of the property, as well as the minimum bid amount, late last year.
Since then, facilities director Larry Levendowski has shown the building to a total of six prospective bidders, Winski said.
“We’ve done everything we could to entice interest and we are fortunate that someone stepped up to purchase the home and adjoining five acres,” she said.
The county will retain possession of the former dairy barn near the property, which concerned citizens helped repair about six years ago.
The sale marks the next chapter in the life of the County Home, which officially closed in August 2016.
The county built the facility in 1886 to replace the previous poor asylum, built in Center Township in 1841. Officials purchased 248 acres of land in Scipio Township for $20,000 in anticipation of building there, later awarding a $19,369 construction contract to William J. Bower for the project.
Architect Cass Chapman designed the two-story structure, which contained about 70 apartments and three rooms designed to house patients with mental illnesses.
The structure would welcome its first residents in December 1886. In 1947, the county renamed the facility from the La Porte County Asylum to the La Porte County Home.
But a dwindling number of occupants and deteriorating building conditions forced the closure in 2016. The decision came after the county failed to secure an affordable senior housing tax credit that would have allowed it to transform the structure into a 40-unit complex for seniors and veterans.
Over the past several years, state and local advocacy groups have shown interest in working with the county to repurpose the structure as a drug rehabilitation center or temporary homeless shelter.
Those plans, however, all fell through, prompting the county to put the building on the market late last year.
Representatives of J&B West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.