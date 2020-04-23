La PORTE — With the Westville Correctional Facility emerging as one of the state’s COVID-19 hotspots, La Porte County leaders are demanding stronger communication with the Indiana Department of Correction.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the La Porte County Board of Commissioners received an update from William Wilson, IDOC executive director of adult facilities, about the current coronavirus outbreak at the prison, which had nearly 130 confirmed cases among inmates and nearly 20 among staff members as of Thursday morning.
During his remarks, board president Sheila Matias criticized the department for failing to provide the La Porte County Health Department with timely information on the facility’s infection numbers – data officials can use to prevent the contagion from ravaging the county, she said.
The discussion came a week after the prison experienced a massive spike in positive COVID-19 cases, jumping from 11 to 87 in a two-day period between April 14-16. As of Wednesday, the facility – which can hold around 3,200 inmates – had 129 offenders test positive, 26 of whom the staff have isolated after they began showing symptoms, said Wilson, who spoke virtually via Zoom.
At least eight cases have required treatment at Franciscan Health Michigan City, he said. In addition to inmates, 18 staff members had tested positive, he said.
In response to the outbreak – the most significant of the state’s 16 adult correctional facilities – IDOC is restricting the movement of prisoners between WCF’s three main facilities, with inmates quarantined to their housing units, Wilson said.
In addition, the department has mandated that staff wear personal protective gear and practice social distancing while on duty; and has issued protective face masks for inmates as well.
While the state works to contain the virus inside the facility, the county is working to stem its spread outside – an effort Matias and board vice president Vidya Kora said can only be accomplished through better cooperation with IDOC.
In addition to numbers on infection rates, the Health Department wants to know the names and addresses of staff members who test positive. This will allow the department to conduct contact tracing on these individuals.
Although IDOC is providing daily updates, the county has struggled to get this information for both Westville and the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, the commissioners told Wilson.
In particular, Jenny Smith, one of the Health Department’s nurses, has made repeated calls to ISP to gather updated data, only to get no response, Matias told Wilson, himself a resident of Westville.
“Now that’s a problem,” Matias said. “As a county resident yourself, we would appreciate if you would help us make sure that our community is protected with the information that we need to make sure that protection happens.”
Regular contact with IDOC will also eliminate discrepancies between the number of reported cases the county has published and what IDOC has published, as is the case currently, Kora said.
“I think it’s very important that our numbers are consistent [and] accurate,” Kora said. “It’s extremely important that we do this right.”
Kora suggested IDOC provide the county with a point person at each prison for the Health Department to contact for daily updates, to get the same information the prisons are sharing with state officials. Wilson said he could accommodate that request.
He also addressed commissioners’ concern that the WCF outbreak could begin to overwhelm the county’s health care system.
The department is in daily contact with several area facilities, including Franciscan Health, La Porte Hospital and Porter Regional Hospital, to determine how many ICU beds are free, Wilson said.
In the event Franciscan cannot accommodate new prison patients, IDOC will make arrangements to get to another hospital.
“Dr. Kristina Box state health commissioner is also reaching out to Beacon Health System over in the South Bend area to see if they can assist, should that need arise,” Wilson said.
The IDOC is also in talks to have a private ambulance service assist WCF with medical transportation if the situation escalates, easing the strain on La Porte County EMS, which currently services the prison. IDOC will also work with the state Department of Homeland Security to handle a possible mass fatality situation.
La Porte County Health Officer Sandra Deausy discussed the current state of the public health crisis and how the Health Department is responding.
With the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana continuing to rise – up to more than 13,000 as of Thursday – Deausy said the state has yet to hit its peak, and she has yet to see a model that definitively shows when that might occur.
Although Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 1, Deausy said that date appears to be far too soon.
Like other parts of the country, access to testing materials continues to prove a challenge, the doctor said. Although the swabs medical professionals use to obtain samples from patients are in steady supply, the reagent that indicates whether a sample is positive or negative is much harder to obtain, Deausy said.
“You can take all the swabs you want, but if you can’t run the swabs and get the results, it doesn’t do you any good,” she said.
Unfortunately, without widespread testing, it remains difficult for the Health Department to perform contact tracing, which will allow officials to isolate other potential cases, she said.
Those with mild or no symptoms may also take the state and federal COVID-19 guidelines more seriously if they were tested and found to have contracted the virus, she said.
Although she understands that residents are becoming more anxious as the stay-at-home order continues, Deausy urged residents to continue following the advice of medical professionals.
“Social distance, social distance, social distance – and wash your hands,” she said. “Everybody’s heard this a hundred times, but these are truly what’s important ... we need people to pay attention and follow the rules.”
The commissioners also voted to extend the county’s COVID-19 operations policy through May 1.
