MICHIGAN CITY — Two local seniors are all about preservation – 85-year-old Gloria D. Arndt and 79-year-old Dorothy Germain Palmer have announced their newest publication: “Michigan City, Indiana, Businesses & The People That Made Them Prosper, 1832-1890.”
The self-published book contains more than 400 pages of information, including photos and more than 6,000 entries about businesses and their owners.
It can be divided into three parts: Section 1, written by Arndt, covers 1832-1860; Section 2, written by Palmer, includes information from 1860-1890; and an Appendix with contributions by both authors. The latter include lists of employees, explanations of street name changes, and other miscellaneous information.
“Beginning the research on this book, I had no idea of how complex and exciting the growth of our city would turn out to be,” Palmer writes in the introduction of her section.
“Turning the pages of the old county directories gives one a thrill of visiting the past of our city. The businesses and the people who kept them running and made them successes spring from the pages. The book contains not just the major names in local industry but the small business people that made the city thrive. Many names can still be found in the area.”
It’s not the first book written by either author on local topics. Among other works, Arndt wrote “Canada, The Story of a Neighborhood,” and was a co-author of “Abandoned Cemeteries in LaPorte County” with Patricia Gruse Harris.
Palmer compiled “Naturalization Records, Declaration of Intentions and Final Papers” and joined Harold Henderson CG and Mary Leahy Wenzel to produce “Indiana, Early Probate Records, 1833-1850.” In addition, both have collaborated on other efforts to preserve local and county records.
“We are both quite fond of Michigan City,” Arndt explained.
A native of Michigan City, she said: “My interest in Michigan City history was piqued by a teacher, Elizabeth Hitchcock Munger, I had at Elston Junior High. She wrote, ‘Michigan City – The First Hundred Years.’”
Arndt said Munger took her students on field trips to local places including International Friendship Gardens (now Friendship Botanic Gardens) and the area where the city’s first hospital was.
“I always wanted to know more,” she said. “I love to research. When I find something I get very excited and one thing leads to another.”
“When I go to the cemetery now I see names and think how I know these people,” Palmer said.
Arndt and Palmer, who was also born in Michigan City, met about 15 years ago through the La Porte County Genealogical Society, and struck up a friendship as they attended programs and went on cemetery tours together.
Why a book focused on Michigan City businesses?
“We wanted to do something that wasn’t just the big names,” explained Palmer. “This includes small businesses – family businesses – all those that make a city thrive. We wanted to preserve the history.”
She explained how it’s rewarding to know that through her and Arndt’s efforts, “there is another way to obtain information – that it’s preserved somewhat. It’s all about preservation.”
And, for Arndt, “learning more about Michigan City” kept her interest and dedication to the project.
The authors began the book in fall 2016 and saw its completion last month. They said the starting point on their quest for information was the Michigan City Historical Society in the Old Lighthouse Museum.
The greatest challenge, they agreed, was the technical knowledge necessary to produce their endeavor. Arndt had problems with her document being too large for her program, so she had to index two separate sections and merge them together.
“You have to know what you’re doing because you don’t want to lose anything,” she said.
As Arndt and Palmer researched, compiled and wrote their sections, certain long-ago city residents stood out in their mind.
Arndt enjoyed learning about Samuel Miller “because he wore so many hats.”
She explained that Isaac Elston purchased the land that became Michigan City, but Miller, who was his agent, was the first resident. Miller was also the first postmaster and second mayor, and owned lots in the Canada area.
In fact, Miller named a street in the Canada area after his second wife, Emily; ironically, it’s the same street that Arndt’s husband, David, grew up on.
Arndt said she found her section especially challenging because “you have to remember there were no city directories then. I’ve read diaries, common council minutes, numerous papers people wrote, newspapers.”
Palmer said she ended her section at 1890 since “it was a good place to stop, the book was thick enough and it became overwhelming (with the number of businesses after that point).”
Do the two have plans to create a sequel that picks up the history of Michigan City businesses after 1890?
“You never know,” Arndt said.
“Michigan City, Indiana, Businesses & The People That Made Them Prosper, 1832-1890” is available for purchase for $50 by contacting Palmer at dorothypalmer @mac.com or Arndt at prairiefarm4@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.