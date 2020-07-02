An SUV lies crumpled in a ditch after leaving the Indiana Toll Road and rolling over Thursday afternoon near the Mishawaka exit. Indiana State Police say the vehicle fatally struck a maintenance worker before leaving the roadway.
MISHAWAKA — An Indiana Toll Road maintenance worker was struck and killed by a vehicle while performing work outside of his vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
About 1:50 p.m., Indiana State Police received calls of a crash at the Mishawaka exit. Callers reported the crash involved a white SUV that possibly struck a pedestrian before continuing off the road and rolling over in a ditch, according to ISP.
