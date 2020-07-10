Sunflower photo 1

The Lions Club sunflower train provides rides during a past Sunflower Fair in downtown La Porte. Organizers announced Wednesday this year’s event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 File photo

La PORTE — County residents will have to wait until 2021 for the return of La Porte’s annual Sunflower Fair.

After much consideration, the 2020 Sunflower Fair and Night on the Ave. in La Porte have been canceled, according to La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership executive director Bert Cook.

