A costumed parade marcher interacts with young spectators during the 2019 4th of July parade in La Porte. This year, the La Porte Jaycees will hosting a virtual parade, to be live streamed via Facebook on Saturday, July 4.
La PORTE — For 74 years, the Jaycees, an organization comprised of all volunteers, has hosted a family-friendly 4th of July Celebration that encompasses an arts and crafts festival, community fireworks and the largest 4th of July parade in the state.
While the 4th of July Parade has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jaycees are inviting area residents to celebrate in a new way.
