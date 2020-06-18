Rebecca Lane was the 2019 Youth winner in the Hoosier Star competition. Auditions for the 2020 competition will be conducted July 11 and 12 at Bethany Lutheran Church in La Porte, with 10 finalists in each division advancing to the main event.
Joe Stewart was the 2019 Hoosier Star Adult winner. This year’s finalists will perform with members of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 12. Due to the pandemic, the event will be live streamed on various media outlets to be announced.
Photos provided / Hoosier Star
La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra has re-scheduled auditions for the 15th annual Hoosier Star Competition, open to amateur singers of all musical styles and ages.
Auditions will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St. in La Porte, on Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12, from noon to 5 p.m. Audition times are only available for Saturday.
