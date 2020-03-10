CHICAGO — A Cincinnati-based bank with branches in Michigan City and La Porte has been accused of opening accounts in customers’ names without their consent or knowledge.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday filed a civil lawsuit in federal district court in Chicago against Fifth Third Bank, National Association (Fifth Third).
The suit alleges that for years Fifth Third, “without consumers’ knowledge or consent: opened deposit and credit-card accounts in consumers’ names; transferred funds from consumers’ existing accounts to new, improperly opened accounts; enrolled consumers in unauthorized online-banking services; and activated unauthorized lines of credit on consumers’ accounts,” according to a statement from the CFPB.
It alleges Fifth Third violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act’s prohibition against “unfair and abusive acts or practices, as well as the Truth in Lending Act and the Truth in Savings Act.”
Fifth Third, which operates about 1,100 full-service branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, rejected the allegations.
“Fifth Third Bank respects and values the important role that the CFPB plays in protecting consumers but believes that the civil suit filed today is unnecessary and unwarranted,” Susan Zaunbrecher, chief legal officer of Fifth Third, said in a statement.
“The Bank will defend itself vigorously and is confident in the outcome,” she said.
The CFPB specifically alleges that for years – starting in 2010 for deposit and online accounts, and 2008 for credit card accounts, and continuing through at least 2016 – Fifth Third used a “cross-sell” strategy to increase the number of products and services it provided to existing customers.
The suit claims it used an “incentive-compensation program to reward selling new products and conditioned employee-performance ratings and, in some instances, continued employment, on meeting ambitious sales goals.”
It also alleges that, despite knowing since at least 2008 that employees were opening unauthorized accounts, Fifth Third “took insufficient steps to detect and stop the conduct and to identify and remediate harmed consumers.”
The CFPB statement said, “Reasonable sales goals and performance incentives are not inherently harmful. But when such programs are not carefully and properly implemented and monitored, as the Bureau alleges, they may create incentives for employees to engage in misconduct in order to meet goals or earn additional compensation.”
Zaunbrecher said that was not the case.
“Fifth Third’s compensation and employee incentive structure does not reward retail employees for opening unauthorized accounts, nor does it give them sales quotas or product-specific targets,” she said in the statement.
“Our controls are designed to prevent and detect unauthorized account openings. For almost a decade, our incentive compensation system has focused on account quality. In fact, it claws back compensation from employees for accounts that are unused or closed shortly after they were opened.”
She said the bank has already investigated and stopped any unfair practices.
“After an investigation spanning more than three years and involving nearly half a billion pieces of data produced by the Bank, the CFPB has not informed us of any unauthorized accounts beyond the fewer than 1,100 accounts that the Bank itself identified out of 10 million – or approximately 0.01 percent of accounts opened between 2010 and 2016,” the attorney said.
“These accounts involved less than $30,000 in improper customer charges that were ultimately waived or reimbursed to customers years ago. While even a single unauthorized account is one too many, we took appropriate and decisive action to address each situation.”
The lawsuit seeks an injunction to stop Fifth Third’s unlawful conduct, redress for affected consumers, and the imposition of a civil money penalty, according to the CFPB.
Among the allegations in the eight-count suit:
Fifth Third has widespread and systemic sales practice misconduct.
Fifth Third imposes unrealistic sales goals that prioritize account quantity as a key component of performance ratings and incentivizes retail employees to open accounts without customer authorization.
Fifth Third paid inappropriately high incentive compensation that encouraged misconduct.
Fifth Third terminated employees for not meeting sales goals.
Fifth Third was aware of customers impacted by misconduct and did nothing to make it right.
Fifth Third incentivized employees to commit fraud around online banking.
Fifth Third charged customers unjustified fees for credit cards and put them at risk of harm to their Consumer Reporting Agency information.
But Fifth Third said it found no evidence of systemic misconduct.
The bank said it received 424 complaints about unauthorized accounts over that period which would “indicate that misconduct was the exception, not the expectation.”
“The Bank is confident that it has treated its customers fairly,” Zaunbrecher said. “When a federal court examines the evidence, we believe it will agree with Fifth Third that this is a limited and historical event. The Bank will press for an early trial.”
Fifth Third fully cooperated with the CFPB’s work and, even before the CFPB’s creation, took decisive action to align employee incentives with best practices that put customers first, the statement said.
The bank said it has “been deeply committed to industry-leading sales practices.” These include:
Fifth Third does not tolerate or encourage unfair or abusive conduct by employees; investigates potential instances of misconduct; and takes action to discipline employees if it confirms misconduct.
Fifth Third’s compensation and goal structure promotes fair and excellent customer service. Through the Consultative Sales Process, adopted in 2012, employees engage customers in a financial needs assessment of products and services to meet their best interests.
Fifth Third’s controls are designed to prevent and detect unauthorized account openings; and employees are trained to report any potential violation.
In 2016, the CFPB filed a similar suit against Wells-Fargo and fined the company a combined $185 million for similar, but more widespread, activity. Wells Fargo has faced and still faces additional civil and criminal suits estimated at $2.7 billion.
