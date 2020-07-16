Also featured will be Jamileh Cornejo, a second-year SAM voice student. She has participated in, and won, many competitions, including Hoosier Star, the Indiana State Fair and the First Christian Church of Rolling Prairie’s Music in Me.
Harbor Arts’ Music in the Park program will feature pianist and Michigan City resident Aglaja Petrova.
Also featured will be Jamileh Cornejo, a second-year SAM voice student. She has participated in, and won, many competitions, including Hoosier Star, the Indiana State Fair and the First Christian Church of Rolling Prairie’s Music in Me.
Lauren Eggleston is a sophomore at St. Joseph High School and has been a voice student at SAM for three years.
Special guest will be classically trained vocalist Martha Cares. She has performed with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
THREE OAKS, Mich. — Michigan City resident and pianist Aglaja Petrova will be among the featured performers Saturday during the Harbor Arts’ Music in the Park program at Dewey Cannon Park in Three Oaks, Michigan.
The event, starting at 6:30 (eastern time), will feature Petrova, a former School of American Music (SAM) piano instructor, two voice students and a special guest appearance by Martha Cares.
