THREE OAKS, Mich. — Michigan City resident and pianist Aglaja Petrova will be among the featured performers Saturday during the Harbor Arts’ Music in the Park program at Dewey Cannon Park in Three Oaks, Michigan.

The event, starting at 6:30 (eastern time), will feature Petrova, a former School of American Music (SAM) piano instructor, two voice students and a special guest appearance by Martha Cares.  

