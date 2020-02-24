MICHIGAN CITY —Michigan City will unveil its new municipal website – which will be faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly – on Tuesday afternoon.
Mayor Duane Parry announced the launch of the new emichigancity.com, expected to go live about 2 p.m.
Parry cited “over a year of hard work and dedication by Kaleb Goodwin and our Information Technology Staff” as helping make the site a reality.
“We wanted to make the new website faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly,” the mayor said.
“As a city that is focused on open communication and service, it’s important for us to provide information regarding our city, departments, and services to our residents and visitors. We endeavor to provide the most accurate, up-to-date information and share our departments, photos, and current board information along with ‘how to’ and ‘what to do’ in our amazing city.”
Parry said the goal of the new website is “to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about our city services and to browse information ... The new website gives better access to city functions, positions available, and upcoming events.”
Among the new features will be integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to “foster improved communication with our community,” Parry said.
“We will be constantly updating our content with helpful information ... announcements, press releases and photos.”
By eliminating two other websites it currently funds, the city will be saving “a tremendous amount of money” by utilizing this new site, Parry said
He thanked the staff for helping develop the site.
“We would like to thank our amazing staff who devoted their time and energy to make this site what it is, and our web partner, Civic Plus, who has been a fantastic partner,” he said.
“We additionally will be improving our Facebook Page to MY MICHIGAN CITY to have a ‘one stop’ location for all the city to use,” he said.
The Michigan City Residents Facebook will be deleted “when everyone gets signed in to the new one.”
(1) comment
Thank you ex Mayor Meer for this
