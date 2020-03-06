INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials have confirmed the first presumptive positive case in Indiana from the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
And Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he was declaring a public health emergency in order to obtain federal funding for coronavirus response.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Friday the patient, a man in Marion County, was in stable condition in self-isolation after going to an Indianapolis hospital late Thursday with symptoms.
“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”
Box said the man had traveled to Boston where he was exposed to others with COVID-19. The man had a cough and low-grade fever, but did not need to remain hospitalized.
The adult patient has been in quarantine since arriving in Indianapolis and the risk to the general public is low, Box said.
The patient will remain in isolation for 14 days and will not be released until specimens taken two consecutive days at the end of that period test negative for COVID-19. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
The Indiana State Department of Health is working closely with the Marion County Public Health Department, Community Hospital North and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that any close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored, and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
A presumptive positive case means the patient has tested positive at the ISDH Laboratories. Samples will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation.
Health officials are reviewing the man’s travel and who else he has been in contact with since returning to Indianapolis on Wednesday.
The CDC will work to identify and notify air travelers who were on the individual’s flight from Boston and had close contact with the patient.
The public health emergency declaration will call on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19, and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of the virus, Holcomb said.
“The state health department has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have the resources and systems in place to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana,” Box said.
“Given the global spread of this illness, the question was never if Indiana would have a case, but when it would arrive.
“I want to stress that this is an isolated case, and that this patient and the hospital did everything possible to limit the risk of exposure to other individuals. Because of those steps, the risk of additional exposure and community transmission is low, but we are taking every precaution to prevent new infections related to this patient.”
The health emergency comes during the opening round of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament, which is packing gyms statewide.
In response, the IHSAA issued the following statement:
“The Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. is aware of the case of COVID-19 in Marion County ... We will continue to monitor the developments and listen to medical experts and if it becomes necessary to make adjustments to high school sporting events, we will work with our member schools to take every precaution to ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone involved.”
The Indiana Pacers also released a statement Friday: “Pacers Sports & Entertainment is aware of the public health emergency declaration issued by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb regarding novel coronavirus ... At this time, currently scheduled events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will continue as scheduled for all ticketed guests.
“The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority. We will continue to work closely with and implement guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department and State Department of Health to monitor for COVID-19.”
The Pacers have preventive measures in place to help prevent the spread of viruses, the statement said. These include cleaning and disinfecting of exposed surfaces; posting reminders to cover coughing and sneezing, and to frequently wash hands with soap and water; and providing hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.
Box said human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands
Rarely, through fecal contamination
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, according to ISDH, is to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.
As of Friday, the CDC reports 164 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, with 19 states reporting cases and 11 deaths reported so far.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit on.in.gov/COVID19.
