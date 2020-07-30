La PORTE — City Hall will continue to do business online and over the phone throughout the next month, according to a release from La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.
Dermody said Thursday that City Hall was set to open by appointment only starting Aug. 3. However, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that Indiana will remain at Stage 4.5 on the Back on Track Indiana plan until the end of August. Dermody said this extension means City Hall will remain closed to the public for a while longer.
