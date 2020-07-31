MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Public Library has announced it’s open with restrictions still in place.
The following services have been temporarily suspended: public seating, public programs and meetings, literacy tutoring, MakerSpace/3-D printing, study rooms, homebound service, interlibrary loan, puppets, puzzles, blocks, and children’s AWE computers in Youth Services, Ellison die cut machine, public faxing, microfilm use, magazine/book sale, and acceptance of donations. The computer lab is open with limited times available.
