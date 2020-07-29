MICHIGAN CITY — Bolt for the Heart announced its second annual 5K Family Run/Walk and inaugural Half Marathon at a kickoff event hosted by event sponsor Franciscan Health Michigan City.

The race is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Washington Park, and 100 percent of the net proceeds from sponsorships and tax-deductible registrations will go to purchasing AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) to be placed into La Porte County first responder vehicles.

