Participants listen in as Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City, speaks at a press conference to announce the annual second annual Bolt for the Heart 5K Family Run / Walk and inaugural Half Marathon will be Sept. 27 in Washington Park.
Julie West-Schroeder, right, founder of the Play for Jake Foundation, presented an automated external defibrillator to Dunes Volleyball Club’s Rick and Jamie Ashmore outside their event center in La Porte last. The foundation recently donated the lifesaving devices to organizations around the county, including police departments, churches and community groups. Play for Jake is a sponsor of the Bolt for the Heart event in Michigan City.
From left, La Porte Police Chief Brettin, La Porte County Sheriff Boyd, Franciscan Health Michigan City manager of therapy services Brooke Nack, Julie West of the Play for Jake Foundation, Bolt for the Heart president Pierre Twer, and Mazzoni took part in the press conference.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said in the second largest county geographically in the state, “seconds and minutes count” and AEDS “give us the opportunity to save countless lives.”
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
Photo by Ted Yoakum
MICHIGAN CITY — Bolt for the Heart announced its second annual 5K Family Run/Walk and inaugural Half Marathon at a kickoff event hosted by event sponsor Franciscan Health Michigan City.
The race is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Washington Park, and 100 percent of the net proceeds from sponsorships and tax-deductible registrations will go to purchasing AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) to be placed into La Porte County first responder vehicles.
